Reign FC’s Rapinoe gets USWNT call-up for SheBelieves Cup, Reign FC preseason schedule is released

On Tuesday, Reign FC announced that star forward Megan Rapinoe has been named to the 23-player roster for the 2019 SheBelieves Cup.
Also the Reign’s Jodie Taylor (England) and Rumi Utsugi (Japan) are expected to play in the tournament.
The US plays Japan on Feb. 27, England on March 2 and Brazil on March 5. The SheBelieves Cup is the first action that the US Women’s National Team will see in 2019 as they prepare for the 2019 Women’s World Cup to be held in France starting in June.
Reign FC also announced their preseason schedule for 2019 on Monday.
They open up the preseason against NCAA Tournament participant UCLA on March 16 at noon in Norco, California. From there, they travel to Portland for the Thorns Spring Invitational. They also finish the preseason with a game against the Unversity of Washington. The schedule:
March 24 (Thorns Spring Invitational)
Reign FC vs. U23 U.S. Women’s National Team, 11:30 a.m.
March 27 (Thorns Spring Invitational)
Reign FC vs. Chicago Red Stars, 1:30 p.m.
March 30 (Thorns Spring Invitational)
Reign FC vs. Portland Thorns FC, 7:30 p.m.
April 5
Reign FC at UW, 7:30 p.m.
