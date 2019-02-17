Tokyo governor won’t speculate on Olympic bribery scandal

The head of Tokyo's city government has declined to weigh in on the future of Japanese Olympic Committee President Tsunekazu Takeda.
Takeda is being investigated for his part in an alleged bribery scandal that French investigators believe may have helped Tokyo win the 2020 Olympics in a vote by the International Olympic Committee.
Asked Monday if Takeda should resign, Tokyo Governor Yurkio Koike told reporters: "This is an issue for the JOC. Therefore, as the government of Tokyo, we are looking at what efforts need to be made in order to ensure the success of the games."
Takeda and members of the JOC executive board are up for re-election this summer. There is speculation Takeda will not run, or could be replaced.
