Lawsuit: Mississippi man beaten by jail guards before death

Betty Hill, mother of Harvey Hill, listens as attorney Derek Sells, right, speaks during a news conference, Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019, in Ridgeland, Miss. The family of Harvey Hill announced the filing of a wrongful death lawsuit against Madison County Sheriff Randy Tucker and several guards. Hill died while in custody at the Madison County Detention Center in May 2018. The Clarion-Ledger via AP Sarah Warnock