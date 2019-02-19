Players brace for moves as NHL trade deadline approaches

FILE - In this Jan. 19., 2019, file photo, Nashville Predators right wing Ryan Hartman plays against the Florida Panthers during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Nashville, Tenn. Hartman won't soon forget what happened to him upon being traded by Chicago to Nashville at last year's deadline. With a stop-over in Toronto, it took him eight hours to fly from Chicago to Winnipeg, where he would join the Predators. And that was after beginning the day contending with a flat tire. Mark Zaleski, File AP Photo