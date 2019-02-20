South carries Texas A&M-CC over Stephen F. Austin 65-55

Kareem South had a career-high 29 points plus 12 rebounds as Texas A&M-Corpus Christi topped Stephen F. Austin 65-55 on Wednesday night.
Emmanuel Toney had 12 points, seven rebounds and six assists for Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (11-15, 6-7 Southland Conference), which ended its four-game road losing streak. Jashawn Talton added seven rebounds.
Shannon Bogues had 17 points for the Lumberjacks (13-12, 6-7). Kevon Harris added 14 points and eight rebounds.
Texas A&M-Corpus Christi plays Lamar at home on Saturday. Stephen F. Austin faces UIW at home on Saturday.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
