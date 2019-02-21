Marrow scores 24 to carry Hampton past Longwood 86-66

Jermaine Marrow had 24 points as Hampton easily beat Longwood 86-66 on Thursday night.
Kalin Fisher had 19 points and nine rebounds for Hampton (11-15, 6-7 Big South Conference), which ended its five-game losing streak. Trevond Barnes added 13 points. Akim Mitchell had six rebounds for the home team.
Jaylon Wilson scored a season-high 27 points for the Lancers (15-14, 5-9). Juan Munoz added 13 points. Lorenzo Phillips had 10 points.
The Pirates improve to 2-0 against the Lancers this season. Hampton defeated Longwood 96-83 on Jan. 30. Hampton plays Radford on the road on Saturday. Longwood takes on Campbell at home on Saturday.
