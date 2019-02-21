Georgia coach returns to bench 2 days after giving birth

Georgia women's basketball coach Joni Taylor was on the bench Thursday night, just two days after giving birth to her second child.
Taylor gave birth to Drew Simone Taylor on Tuesday, the morning after she coached a 78-56 victory over Mississippi. Not one to take things easy, mom was on the bench Thursday night and observed Georgia's 93-83 victory over Arkansas.
Joni Taylor is 79-42 in her fourth season as coach of the Lady Bulldogs.
Drew Taylor was 20 inches long and weighed six pounds, eight ounces. Joni Taylor and her husband, Darius Taylor, have a second child, 2-year-old Jacie. Their daughter was born early in the 2016-17 season.
