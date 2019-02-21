Sow scores 18 to lead UC Santa Barbara past Hawaii 79-61

Amadou Sow had 18 points and eight rebounds as UC Santa Barbara beat Hawaii 79-61 on Thursday night.
Ar'mond Davis had 14 points and seven rebounds for UC Santa Barbara (18-8, 7-5 Big West Conference). Devearl Ramsey added 11 points. JaQuori McLaughlin had 11 points and eight assists for the home team.
Zigmars Raimo had 15 points for the Rainbow Warriors (16-10, 7-5). Drew Buggs added 13 points and eight rebounds. Jack Purchase had seven rebounds.
The Gauchos improve to 2-0 against the Rainbow Warriors for the season. UC Santa Barbara defeated Hawaii 75-54 on Feb. 2. UC Santa Barbara matches up against Cal State Fullerton at home on Saturday. Hawaii matches up against Cal Poly on the road on Saturday.
