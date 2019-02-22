World champion Pinturault wins season-long combined title

Alexis Pinturault added the season-long World Cup title in Alpine combined Friday to the world title he won 11 days ago.
The Frenchman won the discipline's season-ending race by 0.68 seconds.
Seven-time overall champion Marcel Hirscher of Austria, who made a rare appearance in a combined event, was second in the only discipline in which he has competed before but not won a race. Stefan Hadalin of Slovenia was 0.69 behind in third, with the rest of the field more than a second behind.
Pinurault has now won five season titles in Alpine combined, matching the World Cup record set by Kjetil Andre Aamodt of Norway 17 years ago.
Pinturault was third in the combined standings going into the race, but both racers ahead of him struggled.
Marco Schwarz, who won the only previous race in Wengen last month, hurt his left knee after landing a jump in the super-G portion and decided not to start in the slalom. And the runner-up in the standings, Victor Muffat-Jeandet, didn't finish his slalom run and also failed to score points.
Earlier, Pinturault trailed Mauro Caviezel of Switzerland by 0.16 seconds and Vincent Kriechmayr of Austria by 0.06 after the super-G run, but they dropped to sixth and 11th, respectively, after the slalom.
Making his World Cup debut in a combined event, Henrik Kristoffersen of Norway finished 2.64 seconds off the pace.
