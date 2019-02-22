On Monday, the coach for the Seattle XFL team will be announced. Here are five possibilities

On Monday, the XFL will announce the head coach and general manager for the league’s Seattle franchise.
We’ve already seen two coach/GM hires in the league already with former University of Oklahoma head coach Bob Stoops taking over the Dallas franchise and longtime college and pro assistant Pep Hamilton landing with the Washington D.C. franchise.
Here are five possible candidates:
Jim Zorn
Former Seattle Seahawks QB (1974-1984), Seahawks QB coach (2001-2007): This name has been long-rumored as the future head coach and general manager of the Seattle franchise. He’s very familiar to the area and gives the league even more of a local head coach in the area. Think Stoops in Dallas, which is a Big 12-heavy footprint, then there’s Pep Hamilton in DC who was a star QB at Howard University. Local and regional ties to help with familiarity is a staple for XFL 2.0.
So Zorn to Seattle is not only a logical move, in terms of what the XFL is trying to do, it also seems like the right move.
Jim L. Mora
Former Washington Huskies DB (1980-83), Seattle Seahawks head coach (2009): Before you all start throwing trash at me, I get the angst that this hire would cause. Mora hasn’t been successful in his head coaching stops and was a disaster in Seattle the first time. So was the XFL in its first run, so never say never.
Mike Holmgren
Former Seattle Seahawks head coach (1999-2008): Sticking with the “guys with regional ties,” Mike Holmgren would be a huge get for the XFL if they can pry him away from his radio duties and convince him that coaching in a fledging league is a good use of his time. Holmgren is he’s 70 and may not want to get back into coaching at this point. The league is still a year from kicking off so maybe he could think about it?
John Fox
Current XFL consultant, former Carolina Panthers, Denver Broncos and Chicago Bears head coach: While he doesn’t have a regional link to the city or the region, Fox has been a consultant with the league. Including Seattle, there’s six other openings that need to be filled and will be filled by the end of March. So if Fox doesn’t end up in Seattle, he may be in line to coach somewhere else in the league.
Rex Ryan
Former NFL head coach (2009-2016), current NFL analyst for ESPN: Yes, this is an “off the reservation” hire but if you’ve been paying attention to the NFL hot stove over the last year or so, Ryan has made it clear that he’d like to coach again. After a swing in a miss this offseason, Ryan could look to the XFL for a possible return to head coaching. Much like Holmgren, the light workload of spring football may be attractive enough to make a return to coaching.
Unlike Holmgren, he has no real ties to the area and is still a somewhat-popular figure in New York City. I would not be shocked if we see Rex coaching in NYC but he’s still someone that could be on the radar for Seattle.
