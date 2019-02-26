Bobby Knoop retires from Angels after 53 years in baseball

FILE - In this March 1968 file photo, California Angels infielder Bobby Knoop poses for a photo in Palm Springs, Calif. Longtime Angels player and coach Knoop has announced his retirement after 53 years in baseball. The 80-year-old Knoop was one of the Angels’ first recognizable figures, earning the club’s MVP award four times in its inaugural decade. The second baseman played for the Angels from 1964-69, making an All-Star team and winning three Gold Glove Awards as part of a double-play duo with Jim Fregosi. George Brich, File AP Photo