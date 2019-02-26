No. 3 Duke falls to No. 20 Virginia Tech with Zion sidelined

Ty Outlaw hit a tiebreaking 3-pointer with 1:28 remaining seconds left and No. 20 Virginia Tech beat No. 3 Duke 77-72 on Tuesday night while Blue Devils star freshman Zion Williamson sat out his second straight game with a sprained right knee.
Kelly Blackshear Jr. had 23 points and 10 rebounds, and Ahmed Hill scored 17 points for Virginia Tech (22-6, 11-5 Atlantic Coast Conference), which beat Duke at Cassell Coliseum for the third straight game. The Blue Devils (24-4, 12-3) had been the only team in the country yet to lose on the road this season, but Duke hasn't won at Virginia Tech since Feb. 25, 2015.
RJ Barrett scored 17 of his 21 points in the second half, but it wasn't enough to keep the Blue Devils from dropping out of a first-place tie with No. 2 Virginia and No. 5 North Carolina in the ACC. Cam Reddish added 17 points as Duke dropped its second in three games, including an 88-72 loss to UNC when Williamson was injured Feb. 20.
NO. 21 BUFFALO 77, AKRON 64
AMHERST, N.Y. (AP) — CJ Massinburg had 23 points and 10 rebounds to rally Buffalo for its 25th straight home win.
Nick Perkins scored 25 points, and the Bulls (25-3, 13-2 Mid-American Conference) outscored the Zips 14-2 over the final four minutes in a game that featured 12 lead changes. Buffalo has won six straight overall, and its home winning streak is the second longest in the nation behind No. 8 Houston, which has won 33 consecutive.
Tyler Cheese scored 20 points for Akron (15-13, 7-8), which dropped to 2-5 in its past six games.
OHIO STATE 90, NO. 22 IOWA 70
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Freshman Justin Ahrens scored a career-high 29 points to lead Ohio State past Iowa.
Kaleb Wesson chipped in 18 points and 11 rebounds for the Buckeyes, Keyshawn Woods scored 13, Andre Wesson had 11 and Duane Washington Jr. scored 10.
Ohio State (18-10, 8-9 Big Ten), fighting to improve its NCAA Tournament chances, got its first win in five tries against ranked teams this season.
Joe Wieskamp had 17 points to lead Iowa (21-7, 10-7), and Tyler Cook added 12 points.
