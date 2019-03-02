Tape scores 16 to lead Columbia past Yale 83-75

Patrick Tape registered 16 points as Columbia beat Yale 83-75 on Saturday night.
Quinton Adlesh had 19 points and six assists for Columbia (9-17, 4-8 Ivy League). Randy Brumant added 12 points. Gabe Stefanini had nine rebounds for the visitors.
Blake Reynolds had 19 points for the Bulldogs (19-6, 9-3). Alex Copeland added 15 points. Miye Oni had 12 points.
The Lions leveled the season series against the Bulldogs with the win. Yale defeated Columbia 70-64 on Feb. 15. Columbia matches up against Dartmouth at home on Friday. Yale plays Penn on the road on Friday.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The News Tribune
#ReadLocal
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
Comments