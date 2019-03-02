Morant scores 27 to lead Murray St. past Austin Peay 94-83

Ja Morant had 27 points and 13 assists as Murray State won its ninth consecutive game, beating Austin Peay 94-83 on Saturday night.
Morant made 9 of 10 free throws. He added six rebounds.
Shaq Buchanan had 19 points for Murray State (25-4, 16-2 Ohio Valley Conference). Darnell Cowart added 15 points. Devin Gilmore had 12 points for the home team.
Steve Harris scored a career-high 26 points for the Governors (21-10, 13-5). Terry Taylor added 23 points and eight rebounds. Jabari McGhee had 12 points and 10 rebounds.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The News Tribune
#ReadLocal
The Racers improve to 2-0 against the Governors for the season. Murray State defeated Austin Peay 73-71 on Feb. 14. The Racers and the Governors next take the floor in the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
Comments