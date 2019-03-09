The Olympian’s 2019 All-Area girls basketball team.

Each year, with input from local coaches, The Olympian selects its All-Area girls basketball team.
This year, 10 high schools from Thurston County and surrounding areas are represented by players and coaches selected to the first and second teams.
The 12 spots, broken down by leagues, are 4A South Puget Sound League (one), 3A South Sound Conference (four), 2A Evergreen Conference (four), 1A Evergreen Conference (two) and 2B Central League (one).
PLAYER OF THE YEAR
MAISY WILLIAMS
Black Hills
Forward, 6-1, senior
Three substantial injuries have derailed what likely would have been a record-breaking career for the Central Washington signee, who averaged 10.3 points, 10.5 rebounds and 3.5 blocks as a senior. At the 2A state tournament her sophomore season, Williams had a tooth knocked out in the closing minutes of a semifinals game, when she was leading the Wolves with 21 points. A broken jaw took the bulk of her junior season. A broken finger kept her out until January of her senior season. And still, Williams proved a pivotal four-year starter that propelled Black Hills to four consecutive state trophies — including a sixth-place finish her senior season.
COACH OF THE YEAR
ROBIN JOHNSON
Tumwater
20-4 record this season, 2A EvCo co-champions
In just her second season with the program, Johnson vaulted the T-Birds to the top of the 2A EvCo with a group that consisted primarily of underclassmen — including top scorers who are all freshmen: Aubrey Amendala (12 points per game), Natalie Sumrok (11) and Isabella Lund (10). Amendala and Lund were first-team 2A EvCo picks, while Johnson shared coach of the year honors with Rochester’s Davina Serdahl. Tumwater shared its league title with the defending 2A state champion W.F. West. The T-Birds, who at one point had a 12-game winning streak, finished one win short of a state regionals berth.
FIRST TEAM
KIARA BROOKS
Timberline
Guard, 5-7, senior
Two-time Olympian All-Area selection will play college basketball at Eastern Arizona College after averaging 16 points, 6 rebounds, 3 steals and two assists her final season with the Blazers. Timberline coach Tim Borchardt says Brooks was the catalyst for the Blazers. “When she was playing well, our team played well,” he said. Brooks was also a two-time 3A SSC first-team pick, and broke Timberline’s single-game scoring record with a 34-point performance against rival North Thurston as a junior.
EMILY CHURCH
Olympia
Forward, 6-2, senior
Bears coach Jackie Robinson said Church was a “gem to coach.” Despite an ankle injury early in the season, Church rallied to lead Olympia to the 4A West Central/Southwest bidistrict playoffs averaging 12.1 points and 8.5 rebounds per game. She was a 4A SPSL first-team pick in a top-heavy league that sent three teams to the 4A state regionals, and two to the Tacoma Dome. Church will continue her basketball career at Division III program Pomona-Pitzer in Southern California.
BROOKLYN HARN
North Thurston
Guard/forward, 5-8, senior
Harn spent much of her career at North Thurston as the Rams’ leading scorer — including averaging 19.2 points per game as a senior — but coach Jackie Meyer praises Harn for her abilities as an all-around player. A four-time first-team pick in the 3A SSC and 3A Narrows League, Harn also added 8.6 rebounds, 2 steals and 1.7 assists per game, and paced the Rams to a signature win over Gig Harbor, which was the defending 3A state champion, early on. She scored a season-high 43 points and pulled down 17 rebounds against league champion Peninsula. North Thurston finished one win away from the 3A state regionals.
MADISON PLEVYAK
Yelm
Guard, 5-8, junior
First-team 3A SSC pick led the Tornados to a winning record for the first time since the 2012-13 season, and a third-place finish in a league that sent its top two teams to the 3A state regionals. Plevyak averaged 15 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.6 steals per game for the Tornados, and has led them in scoring the past two seasons. Scored a season-high 30 points against Capital in January. “As she goes, we go,” Yelm coach Russ Riches said. “She led us to a third-place finish in a very competitive league.”
JALYN SACKRIDER
Elma
Forward, 6-2, junior
Paced the Eagles to their first state trophy in a decade, averaging 10.3 points and six rebounds in four games at the 1A state tournament in Yakima, which Elma left with a sixth-place finish. The 1A Evergreen Conference MVP finished the season averaging 14.5 points, 9 rebounds and 3 blocks per game, leading the Eagles to an outright league title — after sharing it with league rival Montesano her sophomore season. The towering junior is one off 11 players that are projected to return for Elma next season.
SECOND TEAM
Rokki Brown, North Thurston, sr.
Madi Haakenson, W.F. West, sr.
Megan River, Black Hills, jr.
Kaylee Schow, Tenino, sr.
Kaeley Schultz, Rainier, fr.
Comments