The Olympian’s 2019 All-Area girls basketball team.

Sports

By Lauren Smith

March 09, 2019 06:00 AM

Each year, with input from local coaches, The Olympian selects its All-Area girls basketball team.

This year, 10 high schools from Thurston County and surrounding areas are represented by players and coaches selected to the first and second teams.

The 12 spots, broken down by leagues, are 4A South Puget Sound League (one), 3A South Sound Conference (four), 2A Evergreen Conference (four), 1A Evergreen Conference (two) and 2B Central League (one).

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

TNT_AllArea_POYOLYGIRLS0002
Black Hills’ Maisy Williams is The Olympian’s girls basketball All-Area Player of the Year. Photographed at the Tacoma News Tribune in Tacoma, Wash., on Sunday, March 3, 2019.
Joshua Bessex

MAISY WILLIAMS

Black Hills

Forward, 6-1, senior

Three substantial injuries have derailed what likely would have been a record-breaking career for the Central Washington signee, who averaged 10.3 points, 10.5 rebounds and 3.5 blocks as a senior. At the 2A state tournament her sophomore season, Williams had a tooth knocked out in the closing minutes of a semifinals game, when she was leading the Wolves with 21 points. A broken jaw took the bulk of her junior season. A broken finger kept her out until January of her senior season. And still, Williams proved a pivotal four-year starter that propelled Black Hills to four consecutive state trophies — including a sixth-place finish her senior season.

COACH OF THE YEAR

TNT_AllArea_TNTGirls_0009
Tumwater head coach Robin Johnson photographed at the Tacoma News Tribune in Tacoma, Wash., on Friday, March 1, 2019.
Joshua Bessex Staff Photographer

ROBIN JOHNSON

Tumwater

20-4 record this season, 2A EvCo co-champions

In just her second season with the program, Johnson vaulted the T-Birds to the top of the 2A EvCo with a group that consisted primarily of underclassmen — including top scorers who are all freshmen: Aubrey Amendala (12 points per game), Natalie Sumrok (11) and Isabella Lund (10). Amendala and Lund were first-team 2A EvCo picks, while Johnson shared coach of the year honors with Rochester’s Davina Serdahl. Tumwater shared its league title with the defending 2A state champion W.F. West. The T-Birds, who at one point had a 12-game winning streak, finished one win short of a state regionals berth.

FIRST TEAM

TNT_AllArea_OLYGirls_0002
Timberline’s Kiara Brooks photographed at the Tacoma News Tribune in Tacoma, Wash., on Sunday, March 3, 2019.
Joshua Bessex

KIARA BROOKS

Timberline

Guard, 5-7, senior

Two-time Olympian All-Area selection will play college basketball at Eastern Arizona College after averaging 16 points, 6 rebounds, 3 steals and two assists her final season with the Blazers. Timberline coach Tim Borchardt says Brooks was the catalyst for the Blazers. “When she was playing well, our team played well,” he said. Brooks was also a two-time 3A SSC first-team pick, and broke Timberline’s single-game scoring record with a 34-point performance against rival North Thurston as a junior.

TNT_AllArea_OLYGirls_0007
Olympia’s Emily Church photographed at the Tacoma News Tribune in Tacoma, Wash., on Sunday, March 3, 2019.
Joshua Bessex

EMILY CHURCH

Olympia

Forward, 6-2, senior

Bears coach Jackie Robinson said Church was a “gem to coach.” Despite an ankle injury early in the season, Church rallied to lead Olympia to the 4A West Central/Southwest bidistrict playoffs averaging 12.1 points and 8.5 rebounds per game. She was a 4A SPSL first-team pick in a top-heavy league that sent three teams to the 4A state regionals, and two to the Tacoma Dome. Church will continue her basketball career at Division III program Pomona-Pitzer in Southern California.

TNT_AllArea_OLYGirls_0001
North Thurston’s Brooklyn Harn photographed at the Tacoma News Tribune in Tacoma, Wash., on Sunday, March 3, 2019.
Joshua Bessex

BROOKLYN HARN

North Thurston

Guard/forward, 5-8, senior

Harn spent much of her career at North Thurston as the Rams’ leading scorer — including averaging 19.2 points per game as a senior — but coach Jackie Meyer praises Harn for her abilities as an all-around player. A four-time first-team pick in the 3A SSC and 3A Narrows League, Harn also added 8.6 rebounds, 2 steals and 1.7 assists per game, and paced the Rams to a signature win over Gig Harbor, which was the defending 3A state champion, early on. She scored a season-high 43 points and pulled down 17 rebounds against league champion Peninsula. North Thurston finished one win away from the 3A state regionals.

TNT_AllArea_OLYGirls_0004
Yelm’s Madison Plevyak photographed at the Tacoma News Tribune in Tacoma, Wash., on Sunday, March 3, 2019.
Joshua Bessex

MADISON PLEVYAK

Yelm

Guard, 5-8, junior

First-team 3A SSC pick led the Tornados to a winning record for the first time since the 2012-13 season, and a third-place finish in a league that sent its top two teams to the 3A state regionals. Plevyak averaged 15 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.6 steals per game for the Tornados, and has led them in scoring the past two seasons. Scored a season-high 30 points against Capital in January. “As she goes, we go,” Yelm coach Russ Riches said. “She led us to a third-place finish in a very competitive league.”

TNT_AllArea_OLYGirls_0003
Elma’s Jalyn Sackrider photographed at the Tacoma News Tribune in Tacoma, Wash., on Sunday, March 3, 2019.
Joshua Bessex

JALYN SACKRIDER

Elma

Forward, 6-2, junior

Paced the Eagles to their first state trophy in a decade, averaging 10.3 points and six rebounds in four games at the 1A state tournament in Yakima, which Elma left with a sixth-place finish. The 1A Evergreen Conference MVP finished the season averaging 14.5 points, 9 rebounds and 3 blocks per game, leading the Eagles to an outright league title — after sharing it with league rival Montesano her sophomore season. The towering junior is one off 11 players that are projected to return for Elma next season.

SECOND TEAM

Rokki Brown, North Thurston, sr.

Madi Haakenson, W.F. West, sr.

Megan River, Black Hills, jr.

Kaylee Schow, Tenino, sr.

Kaeley Schultz, Rainier, fr.

Lauren Smith

Lauren Smith has been a high school sports reporter at The News Tribune and The Olympian since 2015. She also assists with coverage of professional and college sports. She is a graduate of the University of Washington and Emerald Ridge High School.

