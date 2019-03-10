LA Rams re-sign pass rusher Dante Fowler before free agency

File-This Nv. 11, 2018, file photo shows Los Angeles Rams defensive end Dante Fowler forcing a fumble by Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson during the second half in an NFL football game in Los Angeles. Fowler has re-signed with the Los Angeles Rams, passing up a shot at unrestricted free agency to stay with the NFC champions. The Rams announced a deal Sunday, March 10, 2019, to keep Fowler, but didn’t disclose the terms. Alex Gallardo, File AP Photo