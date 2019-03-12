Jackson lifts Grambling St. over Ark.-Pine Bluff 59-52

Devante Jackson had 12 points off the bench to lift Grambling State to a 59-52 win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff in the Southwestern Athletic Conference Tourney quarterfinals on Tuesday night.
Jackson made 8 of 10 foul shots. He added nine rebounds.
Ivy Smith Jr. had 10 points for Grambling State (17-15). Anthony Gaston added six rebounds.
Martaveous McKnight had 11 points for the Golden Lions (13-19). Shaun Doss added 11 points and seven rebounds.
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
