Padres, lefty reliever Solis finalize minor league deal

The San Diego Padres have finalized their minor league contract with left-handed reliever Sammy Solis.
The 30-year-old Solis was released Saturday by the Washington Nationals and will get $137,097 in termination pay rather than his $850,000 salary.
San Diego announced his agreement Tuesday.
Solis was 1-2 with a 6.41 ERA in 56 appearances in 2018, his fourth big league season. He had 44 strikeouts and 18 walks.
