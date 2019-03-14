Tacoma Defiance goalie added to US men’s U-20 national team roster for World Cup

Tacoma Defiance goalkeeper Trey Muse on Thursday was named to the U-20 Men’s National Team that will compete in the World Cup that takes place in Poland this summer.
The 20-man roster will train in Spain and participate in two matches vs. fellow World Cup participants France on March 22 and Japan on March 25. The U-20 squad begins World Cup play against Ukraine on May 24.
Muse, 19, plays for the Sounders USL squad, Tacoma Defiance. In the season opener he recorded a shutout in his first-ever professional start in a 1-0 victory over Rio Grande Valley.
Muse, who is one of the Sounders homegrown players spent two seasons in the Sounders youth academy before going to school at Indiana University. While in the academy, he won the Western Conference Goalkeeper of the Year in back-to-back seasons of 2015-16 and 2016-17.
At Indiana, he started 49 games and helped the Hoosiers reach the 2017 and 2018 College Cup. In 2018, he was named a Mac Hermann Trophy finalist and was named a first-team All-America after compiling a record of 38-4-7 career record with 30 shutouts.
Muse will be in net for the Defiance as they take on LA Galaxy 2 on Saturday Night at Cheney Stadium starting at 7 p.m.
