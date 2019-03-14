Newly signed Le’Veon Bell feels ‘amazing’ about joining Jets

FILE - In this Oct. 22, 2017, file photo, Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell (26) carries the ball during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals in Pittsburgh. A person with direct knowledge of the negotiations says the New York Jets and Bell have agreed to a deal early Wednesday morning, Mach 13, 2019, a person with direct knowledge of the negotiations told The Associated Press. The deal gives new coach Adam Gase and second-year quarterback Sam Darnold a big-time playmaker, arguably the best player at his position before Bell opted to sit out all of last season rather than sign a franchise tender with Pittsburgh. Keith Srakocic, File AP Photo