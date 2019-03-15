Yanks ace Severino to miss all of April because of shoulder

FILE - In this Feb. 14, 2019, file photo, New York Yankees starting pitcher Luis Severino throws in the bullpen at the Yankees spring training baseball facility, in Tampa, Fla. Severino has been scratched from his first scheduled spring training start due to right shoulder discomfort. Severino was slated to face the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday, March 5, 2019, but was replaced by Stephan Tarpley. Lynne Sladky, File AP Photo