LA Rams’ ”get-back coach” on leave after arrest, charges

FILE - In this 2018 photo, Ted Rath, a member of the Los Angeles Rams' coaching staff, poses for a picture. Rath, the NFL football team's director of strength training and performance, is on a leave of absence after being arrested in January and charged with three misdemeanor counts of sexual battery. Rath was arrested and released on $5,000 bail on Jan. 15, five days before the Rams beat New Orleans in the NFC championship game, according to Ventura County Sheriff’s Department spokesman Eric Hatlee. The incident occurred June 15, but the subsequent investigation didn’t result in charges and an arrest until seven months later. (AP Photo, File)