What are the odds? Washington among list of long shots to win 2019 NCAA Tournament title

FILE - In this Feb. 16, 2019, file photo, Washington guards Matisse Thybulle (4) and David Crisp (1) walk off the court after the team’s NCAA college basketball game against Washington State in Pullman, Wash. Depending how things shake out, including their game against Utah on Wednesday, the Huskies could clinch their first Pac-12 regular-season title since 2011-12 on Saturday at home against Colorado. (AP Photo/Young Kwak, File) Young Kwak AP