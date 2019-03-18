What are the odds? Washington among list of long shots to win 2019 NCAA Tournament title

The 2019 NCAA Tournament starts on Tuesday with the NCAA’s First Four matchups in Dayton, Ohio. William Hill, the world-renowned betting service has released their odds on favorites to win the 2019 NCAA Tournament.
To nobody’s surprise, the favorite to win it all is Duke at 2-to-1 odds, followed up by Virginia and Gonzaga, both sitting at 6-to-1 odds.
The ninth-seeded Washington Huskies are among the large group long shots. UW is given 500-to-1 odds to win it all. Their first-round opponent, Utah State, are given better odds at 250-to-1.
In the 8 vs. 9 matchup in the Midwest Region, the Huskies are a 3-point underdog vs. Utah State.
Don’t feel too bad, Huskies fans. There are others with worse odds in the tournament field. North Dakota State, Fairleigh Dickinson, Prairie View A&M, and North Carolina Central University are all 5,000-to-1 picks to win it all.
Yes, a 16-seed has never won the whole thing but UMBC was a long shot last year and ended up becoming the first No. 16 seed to beat a No. 1 seed when they beat Virginia 74-54.
So crazier things have happened.
