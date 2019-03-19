Swimmer Kenneth To dies at 26 while training in Florida

FILE - In this Saturday, Dec. 18, 2010 file photo, Kenneth To from Australia swims a Men's 100 meter Individual Medley heat at the FINA Short Course Swimming World Championships in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Kenneth To, a former swimming world championships medalist for Australia, died Tuesday March 19, 2019, after falling ill training with the University of Florida. He was aged 26. Michael Sohn, File AP Photo