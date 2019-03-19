Luis Castillo to get surprise start for Reds on opening day

FILE - In this Sept. 16, 2018, file photo, Cincinnati Reds' Luis Castillo pitches against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning of a baseball game in Chicago. Castillo has been picked to start on opening day for the Cincinnati Reds. Rookie manager David Bell made the announcement Tuesday, March 19, 2019, saying Castillo will get the ball March 28 at home against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Jim Young, File AP Photo