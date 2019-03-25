Sports

NFL announces first two games of 2019 as it celebrates the league’s 100th season

By Andrew Hammond

March 25, 2019 12:58 PM

FILE - This Aug. 9, 2014 file photo shows an NFL logo on a goal post pad before a preseason NFL football game between the Detroit Lions and the Cleveland Browns at Ford Field in Detroit. Since the NFL Players Association was created in 1956, there have been in-season and preseason strikes and lockouts and contentious negotiations. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski, File)
We now know a few games on the 2019 NFL schedule.

The league will kick off its 100th season with the oldest rivalry in the league when the Green Bay Packers take on the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Sept. 5, in Chicago.

This will be the first time the reigning Super Bowl champion does not open up the season on Thursday night since 2003 when the Washington Redskins played host to the season opener vs. the New York Jets.

The reigning Super Bowl champion New England Patriots play the first Sunday Night Football game of 2019 season against an as yet unidentified opponent.

The full NFL schedule will be released in April.

