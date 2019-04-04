Sports
Unconventional Final Four gives us close odds for possible national title games on Monday night
We’ve got the 2019 Final Four this weekend in Minneapolis, and by Saturday night, we’ll go from four teams to just two. There are four possible combinations of a title game — and it will be Duke and Zion Williamson-free atmosphere — the games are expected to be close and competitive.
For the national semifinals on Saturday, Michigan State is a two-point favorite over Texas Tech and Virginia is a five-point favorite over Auburn, according to BetOnline.ag.
BetOnline.ag has the betting lines for all four possible outcomes for the 2019 National Championship game on Monday.
Texas Tech -1.5 vs Auburn (-110)
Virginia -3.5 vs Texas Tech (-110)
Virginia -1 vs Michigan State (-110)
Michigan State -4 vs Auburn (-115)
And what if you’ve already wagered on who would win? For some lucky individuals, there is a good payday out there if they had the foresight (or luck) to get these odds from William Hill sports book before the tournament started:
Virginia 6-1
Michigan State 12-1
Texas Tech 18-1
Auburn 60-1
