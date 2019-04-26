Sounders, facing injury concerns and shaky defense, face LAFC

Seattle Sounders midfielder Harry Shipp, left, celebrates with teammates, including midfielder Henry Wingo (23) after Shipp scored a goal against the San Jose Earthquakes during the second half of an MLS soccer match, Wednesday, April 24, 2019, in Seattle. The match ended in a 2-2 tie. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren) AP

LAFC (7-1-1, 22 points) at Seattle Sounders (5-1-2, 19 points)

Where: CenturyLink Field

Start: 12:30 p.m., Sunday

TV/radio: ESPN, YouTube TV/ 950 KJR AM, El Rey 1360 AM

Last meeting: April 21, 2019 (4-1 LAFC)

The Seattle Sounders will have a chance to exact some quick revenge on LAFC after the 4-1 drubbing they took on Easter Sunday.

Right out of the gate, LAFC took control of the matchup with a 2-0 lead in the first half. While Harry Shipp’s goal in the 51st minute of the game put Seattle down one, they could not control the LAFC offense, led by league-leading goal scorer Carlos Vela, who scored twice.

Injuries and a leaky defense are a concern for Seattle. Against LAFC, the Sounders were without Raul Ruidiaz and his backup Will Bruin because of injuries. Then Gustav Svenson and Nouhou suffered injuries vs. San Jose in the 2-2 Wednesday. The defense has not been solid lately, giving up eight goals in Seattle’s last three games.

One plus: The Sounders showed fight against the Quakes, rallying from two goals down to earn a point.

“It’s going to be tough,” Sounders midfielder Harry Shipp said in talking to the media after Wednesday’s game. “Obviously they’re a tough team and completely different style of team that we played tonight. We have to come out and get three points. You put aside the revenge factor and not being satisfied with how we played last weekend. From a pure momentum standpoint we have to come out and get three points no matter who the 11 are on the field.”