Sounders, finishing a 3 games in 7 days stretch, look for road points at Philadelphia

Seattle Sounders head coach Brian Schmetzer speaks with the media following Seattle’s 2-1 victory over Orlando City SC on Wednesday night. Sounders head coach Brian Schmetzer speaks with the media after Seattle's 2-1 victory over Orlando City SC on Wednesday night. Seattle now has a record of 7-1-4, sitting in second place in the Western Conference. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Sounders head coach Brian Schmetzer speaks with the media after Seattle's 2-1 victory over Orlando City SC on Wednesday night. Seattle now has a record of 7-1-4, sitting in second place in the Western Conference.

Seattle Sounders (6-1-4, 22 points) at Philadelphia Union (7-3-2, 23 points)

Where: Talen Energy Stadium (Chester, PA)

Start: 4:30 p.m.

TV/radio: MLS on ESPN+, JoeTV, YouTube TV/950 KJR AM, El Rey 1360 AM

Last meeting: September 12, 2018 (2-1 Philadelphia)

The Seattle Sounders will be away from CenturyLink field for the next four games, the first of those coming against the Eastern Conference leading Philadelphia Union on Saturday.

This match will conclude a stretch of three games in a seven-day stretch. Seattle is 2-0 so far with wins over the Houston Dynamo and Orlando City SC. Seattle will play without Jordan Morris (hamstring), Victor Rodiguez (hamstring), Gustav Svenson (hamstring) and Chad Marshall (knee).

Seattle is winless in five trips to Philadelphia with a record of 0-3-2. The Union are off to their best start in team history as they are unbeaten in their last five matches, outscoring opponents 14-3 in that span.

Despite all of that bad karma they’ve had in Philly, head coach Brian Schemetzer believes his team can caputre its first road win in two months.

“We have a good team,” Schmetzer said. “We’re going to be hard to beat because it is ingrained into our culture, into our team and into these players. They don’t like to lose, they never quit. So when we go to Philadelphia, yes it’s going to be tough-we have to be realistic about it. But there’s no reason why with MLS as it is, with the parity that there is within MLS that we can roll a team out there and get points on the road.”