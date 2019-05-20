Cowgill scores winning run in 10th, Fresno beats Sacramento 4-3 in walk-off finish

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) -- Bengie Gonzalez hit a sacrifice fly and drove in Collin Cowgill with the winning run in the 10th inning, as the Fresno Grizzlies topped the Sacramento River Cats 4-3 on Monday.

Cowgill scored the game-winning run after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on a flyout by Wilmer Difo.

The Grizzlies tied the game 3-3 in the bottom of the eighth when Cowgill scored on a wild pitch.

Fresno starter Paolo Espino went seven innings, allowing three runs and nine hits. He also struck out eight and walked three. Logan Ondrusek (1-0) got the win with three innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Sam Selman (1-1) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Brandon Snyder homered and singled in the win.

For the River Cats, Austin Slater doubled and singled twice, scoring two runs.