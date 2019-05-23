Back-to-back homers by Arias, Campusano fuel Lake Elsinore win

LAKE ELSINORE, Calif. (AP) -- Gabriel Arias and Luis Campusano connected on back-to-back homers in the first inning to help lead the Lake Elsinore Storm to a 5-1 victory over Stockton Ports on Thursday. With the victory, the Storm swept the short two-game series.

The home runs were both solo shots and gave the Storm a 2-0 lead.

After Lake Elsinore added two runs, the Ports cut into the deficit in the fifth inning when Robert Mullen hit a solo home run.

The Storm tacked on another run in the sixth when Esteury Ruiz hit an RBI triple, driving in Tirso Ornelas.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Arias was a triple short of the cycle in the win.

Lake Elsinore right-hander Ronald Bolanos (4-1) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on five hits over six innings. Opposing starter Jharel Cotton (0-1) took the loss in the California League game after allowing three runs and four hits over 2 1/3 innings.

Lake Elsinore improved to 5-1 against Stockton this season.