Struggling Diamondbacks look to stop 5-game losing streak

Arizona Diamondbacks (25-25, third in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (21-28, fifth in the NL West)

San Francisco; Friday, 10:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Robbie Ray (3-1, 3.25 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 67 strikeouts) Giants: Drew Pomeranz (1-4, 5.66 ERA, 1.60 WHIP, 35 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona enters the game as losers of their last five games.

The Giants are 11-11 against teams from the NL West. The San Francisco pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 4.39. Jeff Samardzija leads the team with a 3.27 ERA.

The Diamondbacks are 7-13 against NL West Division teams. The Arizona offense has compiled a .251 batting average as a team this season, good for thirteenth in the National League. David Peralta leads the team with an average of .309. This is the first game between these teams in 2019.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Belt leads the Giants with 19 extra base hits and is slugging .460. Pablo Sandoval is 9-for-23 with two doubles, four home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for San Francisco.

Eduardo Escobar leads the Diamondbacks with 26 extra base hits and has 34 RBIs. Adam Jones is 11-for-39 with two doubles, two home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Arizona.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 5-5, .211 batting average, 3.93 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

Diamondbacks: 3-7, .232 batting average, 3.58 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Giants Injuries: Johnny Cueto: 60-day IL (elbow), Travis Bergen: 10-day IL (left shoulder strain).

Diamondbacks Injuries: Taijuan Walker: 60-day IL (elbow), Zack Greinke: day-to-day (abdominal), Silvino Bracho: 60-day IL (elbow), Steven Souza Jr.: 10-day IL (knee), David Peralta: day-to-day (shoulder), Jake Lamb: 10-day IL (quad), Wilmer Flores: 10-day IL (foot).