Cole’s single leads Nashville to 10-6 win over Memphis

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) -- Hunter Cole hit a run-scoring single in the seventh inning, leading the Nashville Sounds to a 10-6 win over the Memphis Redbirds on Friday.

The single by Cole, part of a four-run inning, gave the Sounds a 7-6 lead before Adam Moore hit a three-run double later in the inning.

Moore tripled and doubled, driving in five runs for Nashville.

Wei-Chieh Huang (1-0) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Chasen Shreve (1-1) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.