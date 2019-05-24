Diamondbacks break out of slump with 18-2 win over Giants

Arizona Diamondbacks' Adam Jones watches his three-run home run in front of San Francisco Giants catcher Stephen Vogt during the fifth inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Friday, May 24, 2019. AP Photo

Ildemaro Vargas had five hits and a home run, Adam Jones added four hits and a homer, and the Arizona Diamondbacks broke out of a slump in a big way, beating the San Francisco Giants 18-2 on Friday night.

Arizona had been held to 12 runs during a five-game losing streak before unleashing their bats on Drew Pomeranz (1-5) and an overmatched Giants bullpen.

Robbie Ray (4-1) was the beneficiary of the big offensive night, allowing two runs in 5 1/3 innings to win his fourth straight decision. Ray even got into the act on the offensive side with a two-run single in the third inning for his first hit of the year.

Ray had plenty of help. Vargas homered in the first inning and the Diamondbacks turned it into a laugher against reliever Nick Vincent with three-run homers by Jones in the fifth and Eduardo Escobar in the sixth inning.

Ketel Marte added a three-run homer off Derek Holland in the seventh, prompting cheers of "Let Pablo Pitch!" from the few fans remaining who were hoping that Giants infielder Pablo Sandoval could get his second appearance on the mound this season.

Every member of the Diamondbacks' starting lineup either scored or drove in a run in Arizona's highest-scoring game of the season.

Tyler Austin hit a two-run homer in the first inning for San Francisco, his third straight game with a home run. The Giants managed nothing else against Ray and fell to 1-4 on the homestand.

Zack Godley pitched three innings for his second save.

Pomeranz had another rough outing against an NL West opponent, allowing the solo homer to Vargas in the first, RBI singles to Marte and Vargas in the second and then the two-run single to Ray in the third that ended his night. Pomeranz allowed five runs and eight hits in 2 2/3 innings, falling to 4-18 with a 5.34 ERA in his career against NL West teams.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Diamondbacks: LF David Peralta was placed on the IL with an injured right shoulder. 1B Kevin Cron and OF Tim Locastro were called up from Triple-A Reno. Arizona had an open spot on the 25-man roster after sending pitcher Jimmie Sherfy down to the minors.

Giants: SS Brandon Crawford missed his second straight game with pink eye. ... C Buster Posey was held out of the lineup a day after catching 13 innings.

BALL MAGNET

Locastro was hit by pitches three times in the game. Pomeranz hit him in the third inning, Vincent in the sixth and Holland in the seventh. Locastro has been hit seven times this season in just 29 plate appearances.

FILLING IN

Arizona manager Torey Lovullo missed the game to attend the high school graduation of his youngest son, Connor. Bench coach Jerry Narron filled in as manager and Luis Urueta took over as bench coach. Lovullo is expected back Saturday.

UP NEXT

The Diamondbacks will call up RHP Taylor Clarke (0-1) from Reno to start Saturday's game against Andrew Suarez (0-1). Arizona will need to make a roster move before the game to make room for Clarke.