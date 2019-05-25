Martinez’s homer leads Down East to 6-4 win over Carolina

ZEBULON, N.C. (AP) -- Julio Pablo Martinez hit a three-run home run in the ninth inning, leading the Down East Wood Ducks to a 6-4 win over the Carolina Mudcats on Saturday.

The home run by Martinez scored Samuel Huff and Yohel Pozo and was the game's last scoring play.

Yonny Hernandez scored on a groundout in the first inning and Martinez scored on an error in the fifth to give the Wood Ducks a 2-0 lead. The Mudcats came back to take the lead in the sixth inning when Mario Feliciano hit a three-run home run.

Carolina took a 4-3 lead in the eighth when Tristen Lutz hit a solo home run.

Wes Robertson (1-0) got the win in relief while Clayton Andrews (1-2) took the loss in the Carolina League game.