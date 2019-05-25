Gutierrez’s single leads Durango to 4-3 win over Puebla

DURANGO, Mexico (AP) -- Moises Gutierrez hit a run-scoring single in the eighth inning, leading the Generales de Durango to a 4-3 win over the Pericos de Puebla on Saturday.

The single by Gutierrez, part of a two-run inning, tied the game 3-3 before Jose Carlos Urena hit a sacrifice fly later in the inning.

After Puebla crossed the plate for three runs in the fourth inning, Durango cut the deficit to 3-2 after Urena hit a solo home run in the fifth inning and Carlos Garzon drew a bases-loaded walk in the seventh.

Oswaldo Martinez (3-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Ranfi Casimiro (0-1) took the loss in the Mexican League game.

For the Pericos, Danny Ortiz doubled and singled twice.