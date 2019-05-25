Rodriguez hits walk-off homer, Cedar Rapids beats Peoria 9-8

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) -- Ben Rodriguez hit a walk-off solo homer with one out in the ninth inning, as the Cedar Rapids Kernels topped the Peoria Chiefs 9-8 on Saturday.

After Peoria's Ivan Herrera hit an RBI single in the top of the eighth, Cedar Rapids tied the game 8-8 in the bottom of the inning when Jared Akins scored when a runner was thrown out.

Reliever Zach Neff (2-1) went two innings, allowing one run and two hits while striking out one to pick up the win. Evan Sisk (1-3) went 1 2/3 innings, allowing two runs and three hits while striking out three in the Midwest League game.

Gilberto Celestino homered and singled twice, driving in three runs and scoring a pair in the win. Andrew Bechtold singled three times, scoring a run and also driving one home.

In the losing effort, Delvin Perez, Nolan Gorman and Herrera each had three hits for Peoria.