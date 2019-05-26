San Francisco takes 4-game skid into matchup with Arizona

Arizona Diamondbacks (27-25, third in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (21-30, fifth in the NL West)

San Francisco; Sunday, 4 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Luke Weaver (3-3, 3.14 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 62 strikeouts) Giants: Shaun Anderson (0-0, 3.60 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 8 strikeouts)

LINE: Diamondbacks favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco enters the game as losers of their last four games.

The Giants are 11-13 against teams from the NL West. The San Francisco pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 4.63. Jeff Samardzija leads the team with a 3.27 ERA.

The Diamondbacks are 9-13 in division play. Arizona's team on-base percentage of .320 is eleventh in the majors. Eduardo Escobar leads the club with an OBP of .341. The Diamondbacks won the last meeting 10-4. Taylor Clarke earned his first victory and Ketel Marte went 2-for-4 with a triple, a home run and an RBI for Arizona. Andrew Suarez registered his second loss for San Francisco.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Belt leads the Giants with 19 extra base hits and is slugging .455. Kevin Pillar has 10 hits and is batting .000 over the last 10 games for San Francisco.

Escobar leads the Diamondbacks with 28 extra base hits and is slugging .552. Carson Kelly is 5-for-18 with two home runs and two RBIs over the last 10 games for Arizona.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 4-6, .213 batting average, 4.98 ERA, outscored by 34 runs

Diamondbacks: 4-6, .244 batting average, 3.48 ERA, outscored opponents by 26 runs

Giants Injuries: Trevor Gott: 10-day IL (forearm), Johnny Cueto: 60-day IL (elbow), Travis Bergen: 10-day IL (left shoulder strain).

Diamondbacks Injuries: Taijuan Walker: 60-day IL (elbow), Zack Greinke: day-to-day (abdominal), Silvino Bracho: 60-day IL (elbow), Steven Souza Jr.: 10-day IL (knee), David Peralta: 10-day IL (shoulder), Jake Lamb: 10-day IL (quad), Wilmer Flores: 10-day IL (foot).