Colon’s homer leads Louisville to 7-5 win over Toledo

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) -- Christian Colon hit a three-run home run in the fourth inning, leading the Louisville Bats to a 7-5 win over the Toledo Mud Hens on Sunday. With the victory, the Bats snapped a five-game losing streak.

The home run by Colon came in the midst of a six-run inning and gave the Bats a 6-3 lead. Later in the inning, Nick Longhi hit an RBI double, scoring Brian O'Grady.

In the top of the sixth, Toledo scored on a double by Mikie Mahtook that brought home Jeimer Candelario. In the following at-bat, Mahtook scored on a groundout to cut the Louisville lead to 7-5.

Louisville starter Keury Mella (3-4) picked up the win despite allowing five runs and seven hits over 5 1/3 innings. Opposing starter Tyler Alexander (1-6) took the loss in the International League game after a rough outing in which he allowed seven runs and 11 hits over 3 2/3 innings.

Candelario singled three times, scoring two runs for the Mud Hens.