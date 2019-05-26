Heyward’s homer leads Richmond to 3-2 win over Akron

AKRON, Ohio (AP) -- Jacob Heyward hit a two-run homer in the fifth inning, leading the Richmond Flying Squirrels to a 3-2 win over the Akron RubberDucks on Sunday.

The home run by Heyward scored Brandon Van Horn to give the Flying Squirrels a 2-1 lead.

The Flying Squirrels tacked on another run in the eighth when Hamlet Marte hit an RBI single, driving in Johneshwy Fargas.

Akron saw its comeback attempt come up short after Logan Ice scored on an error in the eighth inning to cut the Richmond lead to 3-2.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Richmond right-hander Alfred Gutierrez (1-2) picked up the win after allowing one run on just two hits over 5 2/3 innings. Opposing starter Sam Hentges (1-6) took the tough loss in the Eastern League game after allowing two runs and eight hits over 6 2/3 innings.