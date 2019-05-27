Betts, Santiago lift Bowling Green over Dayton 10-5

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) -- Chris Betts homered twice, driving home three runs and scoring a couple as the Bowling Green Hot Rods beat the Dayton Dragons 10-5 on Monday. With the victory, the Hot Rods swept the four-game series.

Kevin Santiago tripled and doubled with three RBIs for Bowling Green.

Trailing 5-1, the Hot Rods cut into the lead in the third inning when Betts hit a two-run home run.

Starter Matthew Liberatore (2-0) got the win while Andrew McDonald (0-1) took the loss in relief in the Midwest League game.

With the win, Bowling Green improved to 6-2 against Dayton this season.