Milan coach Gattuso leaves club by mutual agreement

AC Milan coach Rino Gattuso arrives at the team's headquarters in Milan, Italy, Tuesday, May 28, 2019. Matteo Bazzi

AC Milan has confirmed that coach Gennaro Gattuso will leave the club by "mutual agreement."

The announcement on Tuesday came shortly after the club also confirmed that sporting director Leonardo has resigned.

The departures follow in the wake of Milan's failure to qualify for next season's Champions League.

Milan says it "will now conduct a recruitment process for a new full-time manager for the first team" ahead of the summer tour and the start of next season.

Gattuso, who played 13 years for Milan, replaced Vincenzo Montella as coach in November 2017.

He led the team to a sixth-place finish in Serie A last year and fifth this season, a point behind Atalanta and Inter Milan and the final Champions League qualifying places.