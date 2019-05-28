Reign FC posts second consecutive victory

Fans celebrate after a goal by Reign FC’s Bethany Balcer in the first half. Reign FC played the Orlando Pride in a NWSL match at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma, Wash., on Sunday, April 21, 2019. joshua.bessex@gateline.com

Back-to-back wins has a nice a nice ring to it.

The Reign FC defeated the North Carolina Courage, 2-1, Monday at Cheney Stadium to post consecutive victories for the first time this season. The win in the first game with the team’s international players away preparing the the World Cup pleased Reign FC head coach Vlatko Andorovski.

“Anytime you get three points regardless of who you face is good, and then on top of that we faced probably the best team in the league,” Andonovski said. “Even though they are missing so many players they are still the best or one of the best.

“I’m just happy we were able to get a positive result.”­­

The Reign (2-1-3) took a 1-0 lead in the 13th minute on forward Bethany Balcer’s goal. On a cross from Kisten McNabb, Balcer put the ball into the back of the net for her second goal of the season.

The game stayed that way until the final minutes when forward Shea Groom scored her first goal of the seaosn in the 86th minute to make it 2-0. Three minutes later Carolina (2-2-3) cut the deficit to one with a goal by Abby Ercreg.

Reign FC is back home at Cheney Stadium on Sunday against the Houston Dash for the second time this season. Kick off is 4 p.m.