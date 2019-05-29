Todd Mitchell, Scott Harvey win US Amateur 4-Ball

Todd Mitchell and Scott Harvey won the U.S. Amateur Four-Ball Championship on Wednesday, beating Logan Shuping and Blake Taylor 2 and 1 on Bandon Dunes Golf Resort's Old Macdonald Course.

Mitchell, from Bloomington, Illinois, and Harvey, from Kernersville, North Carolina, are both 40.

Shuping is from Salisbury, North Carolina, and Taylor from Wilmington, North Carolina, are teammates at East Carolina.

In the morning semifinals, Mitchell and Harvey beat Troy Vannucci and Vince Kwon, both of Marlton, New Jersey, 4 and 3, and Shuping, Salisbury and Taylor edged Taylor Wood of Coto de Caza, California, and Andrew Medley of Scottsdale, Arizona, 2 up.