Fraley’s double leads Arkansas to 7-4 win over NW Arkansas

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (AP) -- Jake Fraley hit a bases-clearing double in the third inning, leading the Arkansas Travelers to a 7-4 win over the Northwest Arkansas Naturals in the first game of a doubleheader on Thursday.

The double by Fraley scored Evan White, Jordan Cowan, and Aaron Knapp to give the Travelers a 3-2 lead.

The Travelers later added a run in the fourth and three in the seventh. In the fourth, Cowan hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Dom Thompson-Williams, while Joseph Odom drew a bases-loaded walk, scoring Thompson-Williams in the seventh.

Dan Altavilla (2-0) got the win with 1 1/3 innings of scoreless relief while Drew Storen (0-1) took the loss in the Texas League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

For the Naturals, Gabriel Cancel homered and singled, scoring a pair of runs while also driving home a couple.

With the win, Arkansas improved to 9-2 against NW Arkansas this season.