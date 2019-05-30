Maris’ homer leads San Jose to 3-2 win over Lake Elsinore

LAKE ELSINORE, Calif. (AP) -- Peter Maris hit a two-run homer in the third inning, leading the San Jose Giants to a 3-2 win over the Lake Elsinore Storm in the second game of a doubleheader on Thursday.

The home run by Maris scored Randy Norris to give the Giants a 3-1 lead.

Lake Elsinore answered in the top of the next frame when Luis Campusano hit a solo home run to get within one.

Caleb Simpson (1-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Jordan Guerrero (0-2) took the loss in the California League game.

The teams split the doubleheader after Lake Elsinore won the first game 7-1.