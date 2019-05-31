Cave hits walk-off single in 10th, Rochester beats Buffalo 5-4

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) -- Jake Cave hit a walk-off single with one out in the 10th inning, as the Rochester Red Wings topped the Buffalo Bisons 5-4 on Friday.

John Andreoli scored the game-winning run after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on a walk by Zander Wiel.

The Red Wings tied the game 4-4 in the bottom of the eighth when Wiel hit an RBI double, bringing home Nick Gordon as part of a three-run inning.

The Red Wings had three relievers combine to throw four scoreless innings in the victory. DJ Baxendale (2-2) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Buddy Boshers (0-1) took the loss in the International League game.