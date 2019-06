LAKELAND, Fla. (AP) -- Aaron Whitefield hit a three-run home run in the fourth inning, leading the Fort Myers Miracle to an 8-3 win over the Lakeland Flying Tigers on Friday.

The home run by Whitefield scored Jose Miranda and Ryan Costello to give the Miracle a 4-1 lead.

Melvi Acosta (3-1) got the win in relief while Dane Myers (3-5) took the loss in the Florida State League game.