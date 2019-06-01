Ramirez, Hernandez carry Pawtucket to 4-2 win over Syracuse

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (AP) -- Gorkys Hernandez singled twice, and Erasmo Ramirez allowed just six hits over seven innings as the Pawtucket Red Sox beat the Syracuse Mets 4-2 on Saturday.

Ramirez (2-3) picked up the win after he struck out five while allowing two runs.

Pawtucket started the scoring in the second inning when Juan Centeno and Cole Sturgeon hit RBI singles.

Trailing 4-1, the Mets cut into the deficit in the fifth inning when Ruben Tejada hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Tim Tebow.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Zach Lee (3-2) went six innings, allowing four runs and seven hits in the International League game. He also struck out three and walked three.