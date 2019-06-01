Jones, Mayer spur Clearwater to 3-0 win over Dunedin

CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) -- Danny Mayer homered and had two hits, and Damon Jones struck out 11 hitters over seven innings as the Clearwater Threshers beat the Dunedin Blue Jays 3-0 on Saturday.

Jones (3-3) picked up the win after he allowed two hits.

All three runs came in the fifth inning. Clearwater got on the board first when Mayer hit a solo home run. The Threshers added to their lead when Jake Scheiner hit an RBI double and then scored on a single by Alec Bohm.

Turner Larkins (4-3) went five innings, allowing three runs and seven hits while striking out three in the Florida State League game.

The Blue Jays were held off the scoreboard for the fifth time this season, while the Threshers' staff recorded their sixth shutout of the year.